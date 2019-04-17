OFFICIAL: Borussia Dortmund Name Former Ghana Star Otto Addo As Assistant Coach

German Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund have confirmed former Ghanaian international, Otto Addo as an assistant coach.

The 43-year-old will also oversee the junior team and will be responsible for promoting players to the senior side.

Addo joined his former side from rival Borussia Mönchengladbach.

He spent six seasons at the Signal Iduna Park, scoring 11 goals in 75 appearances between 1999 and 2005.

The attacking midfielder won the Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund in the 2001-02 season and helped the club reach the UEFA Cup final in the same season.

Otto Addo represented Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in 2006, making two appearances at the Mundial as the West Africans reach the round of 16 in Germany.