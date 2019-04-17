WOSPAG President Pleads With GAA To Lift Ban On Martha Bissah

Mrs Joyce Mahama

Mrs Joyce Mahama, the new President of Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) has appealed to the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) to lift the ban on Martha Bissah, the only Youth Olympic Games Gold Medalist that the nation is proud of.

Making the appeal at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) where she came to announce the 25th anniversary package of WOSPAG, she said the achievement of Martha Bissah is part of the success story of Ghanaian women in sports, and she must be supported and encouraged.

According to Mrs Mahama, female athletes like Martha Bissah should be motivated to go higher, and not be discouraged like what is happening now.

She made a passionate appeal to the GOC president and the Minister of Youth & Sports to intervene to lift the ban on the star- athlete.

Madam Mahama who is also vice president of Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Association (Amateur) noted that it is not easy getting females to do sports, so if Martha Bissah has reached the world-class level, she should be supported before she decides to change nationality.

She revealed WOSPAG is 25 years and they are celebrating in grand style with many activities.

She said media launch would start in May this year at that Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium and followed with workshops, seminars, fun games, and wants all female sports bodies and groups to come together to form a united front to promote female participation in sports.

Mrs Mahama also commended the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) for promoting sports and rewarding sports personalities.

She congratulated SWAG for their 50th anniversary and urged sports journalists to support female athletes.