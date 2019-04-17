AFCON 2019: Emmanuel Amuneke Confident Of Making History With Tanzania

Emmanuel Amuneke, head coach of the Tanzania national team has insisted that he is optimistic his side can beat some of the favourite teams at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June and July.

The Taifa Stars are in Group C with Senegal and Algeria as well as East African neighbours Kenya.

Returning to Afcon finals for the first time since 1980, Tanzania are given little chance of success in Egypt but coach Amuneke has warned that his players are capable of giant-killing acts.

”Don’t be surprised if you see some of these so-called big teams packing their bags early in the tournament,” Amuneke told BBC Sport.

“I personally don't fear any team and I know the so-called small teams are going to the Nations Cup with a lot of appetite to try and prove a point.

"Every team that has qualified for is strong enough and now it's about how much more work the technical teams and players do.

“The small details will count during the tournament, but I like the hunger that my team has. Many people thought Tanzania could not qualify and now we are there and we need to prove yet another point.

”It is good Caf has adopted the 24-team system which gives chance to many other teams. Generally, teams have improved because younger boys have changed their attitudes and want to shine to improve their daily lives and families.”

Tanzania booked their Afcon ticket in style, thumping Uganda 3-0 in their final qualifier in Dar es Salaam.

They will be making their second-ever Afcon appearance in Egypt.