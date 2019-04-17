Borussia Dortmund Set To Name Ex-Ghana Star Otto Addo As Assistant Coach

German Bundesliga outfit, Borussia Dortmund are set to appoint Otto Addo as the new assistant coach of the club in the summer.

Addo is currently assistant manager at Borussia Mönchengladbach but will leave to join Lucien Favre's technical staff as his contract ends at the end of the season.

The Dortmund legend new role will see him also serve as a link between the senior team and the youth team and will oversee the promotion of youth players to the first team.

The former Ghanaian international spent six seasons at the Signal Iduna Park, scoring 11 goals in 75 appearances between 1999 and 2005.

The 43-year-old won the Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund in the 2001-02 season and helped the club reach the UEFA Cup final in the same season.

He represented Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in 2006, making two appearances at the Mundial as the West Africans reach the round of 16 in Germany.