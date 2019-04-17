AFCON 2019: Amos Frimpong Tips Black Stars To Progress Easily From Group Phase

Asante Kotoko skipper, Amos Frimpong says the Black Stars can progress from their group but insisted the countries in the group cannot be underrated.

The four-time African champions find themselves Group F, alongside defending champions, Cameroun, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to the versatile defender, Ghana have quality players which can guarantee them success in the tournament. He, however, cautioned the Stars to be wary of the threat the other teams posed due to the upsets caused in the competition in recent times.

“Looking at the teams in our group, there is no doubt that we can progress to the next stage. But we should be cautious not to look down upon any team. The players in the other teams would also want to make a name for themselves, especially when they meet the so-called giants in Africa football.” Frimpong told the Daily Graphic in an interview yesterday.

The 27-year-old defender, who made his debut for the Black Stars against Mauritania in a friendly in Accra on March 27, expresses the hope that Coach Kwasi Appiah would recognise his effort in both the CAF Confederation Cup campaign and the domestic league and include him in his AFCON squad.

“I hope to be part of the Black Stars team that participates in the AFCON in Egypt. I believe I have done well to merit a place in the team. It is every player’s dream to represent his nation at the highest level and it would be a dream come true for me if I am given the opportunity,” he stated.

Ghana will be hoping to win the ultimate in Egypt.

The 32nd edition of Africa's prestigious competition has been slated on June 21 to July 19.