Emmanuel Gyamfi Admits He Will Consider Leaving Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko forward, Emmanuel Gyamfi has reiterated to rumours about a reported move away from the club in the summer.

The future of the 26-year-old has been discussed extensively in the media, with Zambian giants Zesco United closely linked with the player.

The Porcupine Warriors has received intense fan criticism for potentially selling any of their star players.

“I read online that Zesco are interested in me," Gyamfi told Graphic Sports.

"Kotoko [say] they will consider negotiating with them [Zesco] to allow me to leave, but as I talk to you, no management member of the club [Kotoko] has informed me about any move.

"I am committed to staying with Kotoko if need be.

"I will never force a move away from the club because I need to have the club’s blessing when I’m leaving.

"That is not to say I won’t consider any deals when they arrive.

"There have been several contacts from clubs in North Africa and Europe but I need to take my time to make a choice.”

Gyamfi was one of Kotoko's best players during the recent Confederation Cup campaign, where the Porcupines reached the group stage.