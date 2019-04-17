Bring Up A Squad That Can Win The AFCON -- George Afriyie Tells Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah and the Black Stars team

Former Vice President of the dissolved Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie has sent a word of advice to Black Stars head coach James Kwesi Appiah to line up players who can break the jinx and win the upcoming African Cup of Nations.

According to the aspiring GFA President, Kwesi Appiah must do more to select the best to represent the country.

"Bring up a squad that is realistic and capable of winning the AFCON. He [Kwesi Appiah] must do a lot of monitoring to select these players," he stated.

The Black Stars who are looking to break the 37-year drought, are grouped in Group F of the upcoming AFCON with the likes of Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau and Benin.

Ghana has come close to winning the AFCON since 1982, losing to Egypt and Ivory Coast in 2010 and 2015 respectively.