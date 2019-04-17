Ashley Cole Implores Chelsea To Keep Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea legend Ashley Cole has charged his former employers to do all they can to keep hold of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The English born Ghanaian youngster has less than 18 months to run on his current contract at Stamford Bridge.

Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester United among other top European clubs have expressed their interest in signing the 18-year-old.

However, Chelsea have rejected multiple bids for the England youth international and it remains to be seen how his future is affected by the Blues' upcoming transfer ban, which runs for the next two windows.

"Yeah people are talking very, very highly of the kid," Cole said. “There's a lot of talk about him leaving and people want him to stay.

“He's a great asset, he's come into the team kind of when they weren't playing very well.

“But he's been the spark around with the fans, with the players, he's brought something different to the team.

“He's got so much to give and so much more to give.

“But I think he needs to get a run of games and continue playing because he could be at the top."