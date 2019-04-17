AFCON 2019: Black Stars To Pocket $4.5m If Crowned Winners

The Black Stars of Ghana will pocket $4.5 million prize money if they are crowned champions of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The African football powerhouse have been pooled in Group F alongside defending champions Cameroon, Benin and debutants Guinea Bissau.

Kwesi Appiah and his technical team will be looking to end Ghana's 37-year wait for an AFCON title after three missed chances in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

Taking about the amount involved in playing the AFCON, every qualified team for this year's tournament will go home with at least $600,000 each for participating.

This year's tournament will have 24 teams (countries) participating. Having seen expansion from the usual 16 teams to 24 teams. Meaning each team will pocket $600,000.

And according to CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad, the winner will pocket $4.5m in addition to the trophy they will raise on July 19.

''Obviously, we increased the prize money for the competition,'' Ahmad Ahmad said to Radio France International.

Reigning AFCON champions Cameroon earned $4m for winning the 2017 AFCON tournament, while runners-up Egypt, received $2m.

Third-placed and fourth-placed nations Burkina Faso and Ghana, who were the other two semi-finalists, took home $1.5m each.

Ghana, who have clinched the trophy four times are hoping to win it again. Having failed to do that for a very long time.

The Stars will kick start their campaign against Benin at the Ismailia Stadium, on June 25.