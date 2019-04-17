Medical Centre At Korea Sports Complex Opened To Treat Ghanaian Sports Men And Women

The ultra modern well equipped medical centre at the Korea Sports Complex at Tema Community 3 is ready to treat national athletes who believe in Eastern and Oriental traditional forms of medicine known as Acupuncture.

Mr. Fred Lartey Otu, president of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) who initiated the establishment of the facility said the medical centre is ready to heal sportsmen and women who are injured.

He expressed that the Korean Embassy and community in Ghana have been very supportive in the establishment of the health facility and so far some of his Taekwondo practitioners have benefited.

He noted that the facility which is managed by Dr. Yung, an experienced Korean medical doctor with expertise in Acupuncture and is ready to help Ghanaian sports people who do not want to take drugs to have problems with anti-doping agencies.

Dr. Yung has been certified and licensed by the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) to operate and been approved by the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

The Korea Sports Complex has a hostel for camping, football pitch, volleyball and tennis courts and a swimming pool.

For indoor activities, they have a well-stuffed gymnasium, conference hall with lighted stage and a multi-purpose court for basketball, handball, taekwondo, judo, karate-do and boxing.