Black Queens Technical Team For WAFU Cup Of Nations Confirmed

The Ghana Football Association has announced the technical team of the senior national female team, the Black Queens ahead of the upcoming WAFU tournament to be held in Cote D’Ivoire next month.

Coach Mercy Tagoe who led the Black Queens to win gold at the last edition of the competition has been appointed once again as head coach of the team for the WAFU tournament.

Ampem Darkoa coach Nana Joe Adarkwah will assist Madam Tagoe with Raymond Fenny as Goalkeepers trainer.

Other members of the team’s technical team include Kate Boachie Agyeman(Team Doctor), Margaret Foli (Physiotherapist) and Rosemary Asiedua (Team Nurse).

Ex-Ghana international Anita Wiredu is the new Welfare manager for the Black Queens with Patience Quarshie as the Kits manager.

The team will begin camping in Cape Coast from Monday, April 15 ahead of the tournament which will be staged from May 8- 18 in Abidjan.

Ghana won the last edition after beating current Ivory Coast by a lone goal in the final match.

