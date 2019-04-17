Brilliant Ajax Win To Knock Out Juventus

Ajax's sensational Champions League run continued as teenage captain Matthijs de Ligt's goal eliminated Juventus and secured their place in the semi-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time winner of the tournament, headed the hosts in front from a first-half corner.

But Ajax battled level as Donny van de Beek controlled Hakim Ziyech's shot and slotted past Wojciech Szczesny.

Ziyech went close after the break before De Ligt, up from the back, scored a decisive, powerful header.

The away-goals rule left Juventus needing two in the remaining 23 minutes, but it could have been even more comfortable for the visitors in the closing stages with David Neres shooting wide and Ziyech flagged offside after whipping a smart shot into the top corner.

As their fans twirled shirts over the heads high in the Juventus Stadium stands, the visitors ran out deserved victors.

Ajax will face the winner of Manchester City and Tottenham's quarter-final, which Spurs leading 1-0 before Wednesday's second leg at Etihad Stadium.