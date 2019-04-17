Alfred Duncan Celebrates Century Of Serie A Matches

Ghana midfield dynamo, Alfred Duncan played his 100th Serie A game as a Sassuolo player in four seasons.

The promising midfield enforcer been with Neroverdi since the 2014/2015 and has gone on to become a kingpin at the club.

The 26-year-old reached the milestone two weeks ago in the 2-2 draw at Lazio where he lasted 83 minutes on the pitch after being substituted.

Before Sunday’s derby game against Parma, the former U-20 star was presented with a plaque and with the Duncan 100 jersey.

Duncan started his career at Inter Milan where he came through the academy and won the defunct NexGen tournament.

He has played on loan at Livorno and Sampdoria.