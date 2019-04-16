AFCON 2019: Sports Ministry Rubbishes Approving $8 Million For AFCON

The Youth and Sports Ministry has rubbished reports that it has approved eight million dollars as the budget for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Reports in the local media suggest that the management committee of the Black Stars and the GFA normalization committee have presented a budget of 8 million dollars to the sports ministry for approval and per the report, all 23 players will receive an increased appearance fee and their per diems which was US$ 100 during the 2017 competition will be increased to US$ 150.

The winning bonus will now be US$10,000 instead of $5,000 during the tournament, while head coach Kwesi Appiah will take double that amount.

Physical trainer Jamie Lawrence is also set for a third stint with the Black Stars when he joins the squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

A video analyst from Manchester City is also expected to join Michael Okyere for the competition.

However, the Spokesperson for the Youth and Sports Ministry, Elvis Adjei Baah says his outfit has not approved any budget for the senior national team the Black Stars.

“I can confirm that there is no budget approved yet and we don’t have any budget for the team before us for the AFCON," he told Starr FM Sports.

“As we speak they there is a delegation outside trying to get a camping venue for our team and I think it’s too early for people to come out with budget issues.

“At least we should allow them to finish with the camping facilities for the team first then whatever is there for the good people of this country to know, we will make it available for all to see,” Adjei Baah added.

An amount of 3.4 million dollars was allocated as the budget for the last AFCON in 2019 in Gabon.

The 32nd edition of the AFCON will kick off June 21 to July 19.

Ghana finds themselves in Group F alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.