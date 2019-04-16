Tagoe Invites 30 Players Ahead Of WAFU Zone B Tourney

Madam Mercy Tagoe, head coach of the national women’s football team, the Black Queens, has invited thirty players, to camp at Cape Coast ahead of 2019 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B tournament, scheduled for Cote D’Ivoire from 8th-18th May, 2019.

The Black Queens, who would be hoping to defend the second edition of the tournament have been drawn in Group B, alongside Nigeria, Mali and Guinea, for the tournament, that would be held at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny and Robert Champ roux stadia.

Tagoe, who would be hoping to prune the team down with time, gave a call up to Black Maidens captain Abdulai Mukarama, who plies her trade with Northern Ladies.

The list that contains six goalkeepers, ten defenders, six midfielders and ten strikers, are without 2018 Africa Women Championship goalkeepers Patricia Mantey and Nana Ama Asantewaa.

The goalkeeping department includes Fafali Dumehasi (Police Ladies) Barikisu Isshaku (Northern Ladies), Abigail Tawiah-Mensah (Sea Lions), and Azume Adams (Prisons Ladies).

The team made up local players would have Janet Agyir (Hasaacas Ladies), Gladys Amfobea (LadyStrikers), Justice Tweneboa (Ampem Darkoa), Ellen Coleman (Lady Strikers), Anastasia Akyaa (Sea Lions), Holalo Ativor (Kumasi Sports Academy), Linda Addai (Soccer Intellectuals), Rita Okyere (Prisons Ladies), Grace Ntiful (Hasaacas Ladies) and Veronica Darkwah (Ashtown Ladies) as the defenders.

The midfielders include, Rabi Musa (Fabulous Ladies), Juliet Acheampong (Prisons), Grace Asantewaa(Ampem Darkoa), Diana Weige (Halifax Ladies), Blessing Agbomadzi (Sea Lions), Joyce Antwiwaa (Ashtown Ladies),

Making up the final list would be the Strikers in the persons of Alice Kusi (Fabulous), Mavis Owusu (Ampem Darkoa), Mukarama Abdulai (Northern Ladies), El-Shadai Acheampong (Kumasi Sports Academy), Jane Ayieyam (Police Ladies), Ernestina Tetteh (Halifax), Elizabeth Owusua (Sea Lions), Grace Animah (Police Ladies), Faustina Kyeremeh (Immigration Ladies), Leticia Adjei (Samara Ladies).