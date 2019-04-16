Modern Ghana logo

16.04.2019 Football News

We Are Engaging Normalization Committee Over Payment Of Youth Team Bonuses - Sports Minister Reveals

CitiNewsRoom
APR 16, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah has confirmed that his outfit is engaging the Ghana FA Normalization Committee over the payment of bonuses to Ghana’s youth national teams.

The payment of bonuses to youth teams has raised questions, with many insisting handing money to young footballers at such a young age breeds an entitlement mentality.

However, the hardworking Minister reiterated that young players must earn from the sport, they have to also be imbibed with the spirit of volunteerism and sacrifice for the common good, especially towards their nation.

Speaking at the Public Accounts Committee, Asiamah said, “we are engaged with the Normalization Committee over some of these engagements. As a country, we should be looking at offering players below 17 years bursaries or scholarship support as their reward.”

“The decision will soon be made on the future of these allowances, bonuses and payment to our junior teams.

“We seriously need to look into these things, so that we can incorporate a sense of volunteerism.

