16.04.2019 Sports News

GHALCA Chairman Urges Football People To Unite

Sammy Heywood Okine
APR 16, 2019 SPORTS NEWS

Mr Kudjoe Fianoo, chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has called on all people in the football fraternity to be friendly to each other.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary launch of Dreams FC at Shiashie, near Legon, he noted that divisions among the football people are causing the downfall of the sports in Ghana and it is about time that is changed.

“Football people should come together now that we have come to a crossroad. We have sold our football to strangers and now we are galloping in the dark on where to go.” He said.

Fianoo represented GHALCA in the Dreams FC 10th anniversary launch on Monday in Accra.

He is one of the people vying for the GFA president’s position. Others are George Afriyie of Planners FC, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer of Tema Youth and the president of Phar Rangers FC, Nana Yaw Amponsah.

