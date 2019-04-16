Michael Essien To Play FWorld XI Against England

Former Ghana international Michael Essien will feature for the Blues in the Soccer Aid for UNICEF match at Stamford Bridge in June.

The tireless enforcer will lace his boots once more at Stamford Bridge as he and ex- Chelsea team-mates Didier Drogba and Ricardo Carvalho have confirmed they will play for World XI against Joe Cole’s England XI on Sunday 16 June.

Essien hinted that he is glad to participate in the game with his former colleagues as they seek to help UNICEF Soccer Aid which is for deprived children around the world.

‘It is a joy to be returning to Chelsea and play in front of a big crowd at Stamford Bridge – it feels like I’m coming home! The Soccer Aid World XI is looking strong, especially with my old team-mates Didier Drogba and Ricardo Carvalho. It is a privilege to be able to play in Soccer Aid for Unicef and help children in danger around the world.’ Essien told Chelsea official website.

Some of the stars who have confirmed to play in the game are Usain Bolt and Sir Mo Farah, pop star Niall Horan and former England midfielder and Frank Lampard’s cousin, Jamie Redknapp.

Veteran manager Harry Redknapp will handle the England team alongside TV presenter Susanna Reid, while Sam Allardyce and Piers Morgan will coach the World XI team.

Source: FootballmadeinGhana