Eagles Captain Michael Ako Bahun -Wilson Commends SWAG For Recognising Ghana Rugby

Michael Ako Bahun -Wilson

Michael Ako Bahun -Wilson, President of GRUPA and skipper of the Ghana Rugby Team, the Eagles has commended the Sports Writers of Ghana for considering Rugby as one of the disciplines to be honoured at the next Awards Gala Night scheduled for the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday May 11, 2019.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive chat, he expressed his sincere gratitude to the sports media, especially those who cover Rugby and said Ghana Rugby Football Union is moving high very fast.

He said Ghana is the Bronze Cup holder and they are going to better that achievement with the Silver Cup and go for the Gold Cup in Africa.

He noted that though some nations like South Africa Namibia, Zimbabwe are good, they (the Eagles of Ghana) are coming like a storm to take over very soon.

Michael Ako Bahun also known as Angel Michael on the Rugby turf gave big thanks to Mr Herbert Mensah, the President of Ghana Rugby who has been cooperated into the African Confederation for his support and motivation to the players and officials.

He said SWAG has done well last year and this year as they honoured Mr Mensah as the Sports Association President for 2017, and this time they are awarding the Best Male and Female Players as well as the National Team of the Year.

According to Wilson, the players of the Eagles and executives are highly inspired by what SWAG has done and they feel the sporting spirit.

He plays for the exciting Cosmos Buffaloes, and also supports the club as Treasurer. He is a product of ATTC and hopes the media will push harder for Rugby to be played competitively in the schools so that the game can be more popular.