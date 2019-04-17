Damba Calls On Kwasi Appiah To Drop Money-Driven Players

Former Blacks Stars player, Abubakari Damba has called on Coach James Kwesi Appiah to drop players whose motivation for playing for the National team is largely based on the monetary gains ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

With barely 2 months to Africa’s biggest competition on the continent, teams have intensified their preparations in a bid to challenge for gold. Ghana’s will to win the trophy for the first time in over 3 decades is no secret and with a pool of talent available for selection to represent the West African country, all eyes have turned to Coach Kwesi Appiah who has the burden to choose his final squad capable of bringing home the lost glory.

As the wait continues for the release of the final squad, ex-Black Stars goalkeeper Abubakari Damba has cautioned Coach Kwesi Appiah to ensure he only hands call-up to players who will be willing to die for the country on the field of play.

“All that I want from the coach is that he should take a very bold decision even if he is going to step toes and hurt other people’s feelings. It is about Ghana. Let us get players who are ready to work for mother Ghana, players whose focus is not just I want money if you don’t pay me I will not play. We don’t want that thing to happen again. We are looking at work, commitment, and then the rest will follow”, he said in an interview with Class FM on Monday, April 16, 2019.

He continued “For me, I am of every conviction, they are not as hungry as they used to be. They are not as committed as they used to be. Let us look at other players who are more desperate, other players who really want to achieve, and other players who want to come onto the platform”.

“It’s not just about your talent. You must be hungry for the trophy. Money is important but the moment you take the cup every other thing will follow”.

The prestigious AFCON tournament will be hosted by record holders Egypt from June 21 to July 19 with Ghana expected to camp in Ismaily for their group stage matches.

The Black Stars are in Group F with defending champions, Cameroon, Benin, and Guinea Bissau.