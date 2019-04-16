Gaming Commission Suspends SAFARIBET, Warns Public Against LOLLIBET

The Gaming Commission has suspended indefinitely, sports betting Company, Safaribet Sports Betting.

A statement from the Gaming Commission urged the public not to conduct any business with the betting company “until further notice.”

“Gaming Commission of Ghana wishes to bring to the notice and attention of the general public that African Gaming and Entertainment, trading as SAFARIBET Sports Betting can no longer operate any games of chance in the country until further notice. The general public is hereby advised not to conduct any form of betting on SAFARIBET’S betting platform at any of their shops and branches,” the statement published in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Graphic Newspaper added.

It is unclear what might have led to this latest directive by the regulatory body.

It further cautioned patrons who defy the directive that they do so at their own peril and that the Commission will not bear the cost of any liabilities.

“Anyone who deals with SAFARIBET SPORTS BETTING does so at their own risk and the Commission would not be liable in any event.”

The Commission also cautioned that another company, LOLLIBET, is also operating illegally in the county.

It, therefore, advised the general public to desist from doing business with the company.

“The Gaming Commission of Ghana wishes to bring to the notice and attention of the general public that Lord of the bet, trading as LOLLIBET has not been issued with a gaming license. As such LOLLIBET cannot operate any games of chance in the country. The general public is hereby advised not to conduct any form of betting on LOLLIBET’S platform at any of their shops and branches. Anyone who deals with the above betting company does so at their own risk and the Commission would not be liable in any event”, the other statement stated.

Sports Betting in Ghana

The proliferation of game centres and sports betting has in recent times gained grounds in the country.

While many have called for its proper regulation, others want it completely banned due to what they say is its destruction on the Ghanaian youth particularly school children.

It is not uncommon to see a lot of young people engage in sports betting committing their money and time in football permutations.

Many of these companies are however scattered around the national capital Accra and other cities where the gambling goes on.

The Gaming Commission of Ghana is mandated to issue licenses to all gaming operators and permits to companies and individuals who wish to run promotions with elements of game of chance.

It has over the years ensured full compliance with the gaming law and regulations.