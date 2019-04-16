Trabzonspor Will Make Ekuban's Loan Deal Permanent - Agent Confirms

The agent of Caleb Ekuban, Graziano Battinsti has confirmed the Ghanaian forward will make his loan deal permanent at Trabzonsor.

The Italian born forward is on loan from English Championship side Leeds United and has been on top form, scoring eight goals for the Turkish side.

Trabzonspor have an option to buy Ekuban at the end o his loan spell for £1m and his representative has confirmed the Turkish outfit will sign him permanently.

“He is doing very well at Trabzonspor,” the player’s agent told ​Tuttomercatoweb.

“He has a great chance of being able to play the African Cup, he has an important potential and is demonstrating it.

“Trabzonspor will buy him from Leeds, he’s footballer ready for big stages. His moment is coming,” he concluded.

The 26-year-old striker is also on the wanted list of several Serie A teams including Sampdoria and Genoa.

Ekuban has capped two times for Ghana and has scored two goals.