KP Boateng Dropped From Barcelona Squad To Face Man Utd In UCL Reverse League

Ghanaian forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has been dropped from Barçelona squad to face Manchester United in the second leg of the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The 31-year old's omission comes after he failed to impress against La Liga against bottom-placed Huesca on Saturday.

Below is the full list...

Ter Stegen, N. Semedo, Piqué, I. Rakitic, Sergio, Coutinho, Arthur, Suárez, Messi, O. Dembélé, Cillessen, Malcom, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, S. Roberto, Vidal, Umtiti and Aleñá.

Rafinha and Vermaelen are injured, while Todibo, Murillo and Boateng are left out via technical decision.

After the victory in the Theatre of Dreams (0-1), the Blaugrana welcome the Red Devils back to the Camp Nou for the first time since 2008.