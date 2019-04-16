AFCON 2019: Be Wary Of Opponents Threat—Sports Minister To Black Stars

Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Honorable Perry Okudzeto has cautioned the Black Stars to be wary of the threat of their group opponents who are in Group F with Cameroon, Benin, and Guinea Bissau.

As Ghana continues to chase his first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy in over 3 decades, they will have to first overcome stern opposition from continental powerhouse Cameroon and Benin to ensure they progress to the knockout stage.

Whiles many are tipping the Stars to easily sail through, Honorable Perry Okudzeto insists it will be suicidal for the team to underrate any of their group opponents.

“Ghana has been drawn in Group F. I think we have a formidable group. In football, I don’t believe in looking down on any team. Every team went through a qualifier, went through a lot to get here so no team is an underdog”, he said.

He continued “So for me and the rest of our team we are taking our group as seriously as possible and we are not going to relent in our efforts to make sure that our team is well prepared to take on the rest of the group. Especially Cameroon is no cheap team because they are defending champions”.

The prestigious tournament will run from June 21 to July 19 with Egypt set to host the rest of Africa during that period. Ghana will be camping in Ismaily for the group phase.

They will play Benin in their opening match on June 25.