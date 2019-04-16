Kwasi Appiah Intensifies Preparations Ahead Of 2019 AFCON

Head Coach for Black Stars of Ghana, James Kwesi Appiah has said his technical team will be intensifying preparations in the coming days ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be hosted by Egypt in June.

Following the official draw for the prestigious tournament last Friday, April 12, 2019, the Black Stars have been pitted in Group F alongside defending champions Cameroon, as well as Benin and Guinea Bissau.

Speaking to Joy FM on the back of the draw, James Kwesi Appiah disclosed that despite having already started preparations for the tournament, he will be taking it a step forward to ensure he prepares a formidable side for the 2019 AFCON.

“Automatically we were waiting for the draw so that we can start fully our preparations even though we have started already keeping tabs on all our players, checking on where we will be camping and all those things.

“But now that the draw has been done we need to fully concentrate and make sure anything that needs to be done from the managerial side, the technical side and the playing body, we make sure everything is put in place before we come to Egypt for the competition”, the Ghana Coach said.

The 24-Nation tournament will start on June 21 and end on July 19, 2019. Ghana is expected to camp in Ismaily for the Group phase of the competition.