16.04.2019 Football News

Thomas Partey Named Atletico Madrid Player Of The Month In March [VIDEO]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
APR 16, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Thomas Teye Partey has been adjudged Atletico Madrid Player of the month of March.

The Ghanaian midfielder clinched the award as the club's best player for last month following his sparkling performance.

The 25-year-old featured all matches in the month against Real Sociedad, CD Leganes, Deportivo Alaves and Atletico Bilbao.

The Manchester City and Manchester United target scored one goal in the month of March against Deportivo Alaves.

Partey has registered three goals and three assists in his 27 appearances for Atletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga Santander this season so far.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
