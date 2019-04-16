Emmanuel Gyamfi Vows Not To Force Kotoko Exit Despite Zesco United Interest

Emmanuel Gyamfi has vowed to stay with Asante Kotoko despite interest from Zambian giants ZESCO United.

The 24-year-old was a livewire for the club during their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Gyamfi has maintained his impressive heroics in the ongoing Ghana Normalization Special Competition.

However, Gyamfi has attracted a lot of interest from clubs on the continent.

Speaking to the Graphic Sports in an interview, the midfielder explained that it would be a dream come true for every player to pursue his career abroad when the opportunity availed itself but he wouldn’t force his way out and refused to rule out any possible move away from the Kumasi-based club when the right offer came but insisted that would happen with the blessing of the club.

“I read online that ZESCO is interested in me and Kotoko is insisting that they will consider negotiating with them to allow me to leave, but as I talk to you, no management member of the club has informed me about any move and I am committed to staying with Kotoko if the need be.

"I will never force a move away from the club because I need to have the club’s blessing when I’m leaving. That is not to say I won’t consider any deals when they arrive,” Gyamfi said.

There have been reports suggesting that ZESCO and other African clubs have expressed interest in signing him after a run of impressive performances for Kotoko.

When asked whether he had indeed received offers from such clubs, Gyamfi admitted to receiving several contacts from northern Africa clubs and European clubs but he was yet to enter into negotiations with any of them.

“There have been several contacts from clubs within North Africa and Europe but I need to take my time to make a choice,” he concluded.