16.04.2019 Football News

NC Special Cup: General Statistics After Matchday 5

442gh.com
34 – A total of thirty-four (34) matches have been played, Group B has however played 20 matches compared to the 14 played by Group A due to the absence of Stallions FC.

62 – A total of sixty-two (62) goals have been scored in the competition so far, less than seven goals at this stage last season, Group A has 24 goals while Group B has 38 goals.

1.82 – The average number of goals per game in total is 1.82. Group A has an average of 1.71 goals per game while Group has an average of 1.9 goals per game.

8 – Karela United is the top scoring club with eight goals in five matches.

9 – Ebusa Dwarfs has the weakest defence in the competition having conceded nine goals after five games.

43 – There have been forty-three (43) different scorers thus far.

6 – Karela United have the highest number of scorers with six, followed by Liberty Professionals and WAFA with five each.

0 – Elmina Sharks is the only team yet to concede a goal in the competition.

5 – Abdul Fatawu Safiu of Asante Kotoko leads the top scorers' chart with five goals in five games.

