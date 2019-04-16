Songne Yacouba's Agent In Talks With Pirates, Zamalek, 2 Others

South African giants, Orlando Pirates, and two Egyptian clubs, Zamalek and Smouha FC, have joined the race for the signature of Asante Kotoko's talisman, Sogne Yacouba.

Although all the three clubs are yet to formally notify Kotoko about their intentions, Graphic Sports learnt that Yacouba's agent was already in talks with them regarding the player's release.

Until the latest twist, however, Zambian side, ZESCO United, was the only potential buyer which had officially expressed interest in the Burkinabe striker who is bent on leaving Kotoko, even with one more year to serve.

According to a close source, ZESCO had actually written to Kotoko to request for the services of Yacouba and influential midfielder, Emmanuel Gyamfi, pending negotiations for their release or otherwise.

The source said the Kotoko management had since responded to ZESCO's request for both Yacouba and Gyamfi and was only waiting for their offer to begin the negotiations.

Briefing the Graphic Sports on the current state of Yacouba, who has been absent from Kotoko's matches in the ongoing GFA Normalisation Special Competition, the source said it was evidently clear that the Burkinabe striker was not keen on seeing through his contract with Kotoko.

Referring to a recent meeting with the management of Kotoko, the source said the player's body language simply indicated that he was not keen on playing for the club anymore.

It said the player's attitude changed on his return from holidays in Burkina Faso recently.

However, Graphic Sports also learnt that though Orlando Pirates, Smouha FC and Zamalek were yet to notify Kotoko of their interest in their prized striker, the player's agent was already in talks with the club's involved towards a possible transfer.

The Burkinabe import joined Kotoko last season and was outstanding in the club's 2019 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.