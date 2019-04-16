AFCON 2019: Ghana Got A Good Group, Says Kwesi Appiah

Head coach of the Black Stars, James Kwasi Appiah, has described Ghana's group as a more favourable one than some other giants.

The four-time African champions have been drawn in Group F alongside five-time champions and defending champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.

"We thank God in all things. Our group is better than others but we need to start preparations now because all the 24 teams are good.

"As compared to the other groups like Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire, our group is not bad. But every country that has qualified is good and cannot be underrated", Coach Appiah told Graphic Sports.

"As I always say, football has developed now so you can't take any team for granted. You always have to prepare well to ensure good results.

"We have to take it one game at a time. But I believe Ghana will do well if everybody plays his role very well", the Stars coach assured.

Coach Appiah believes the Black Stars have the quality to excel in the tournament, all things being equal.

"We have just finished the tour of Ismailia and will travel to Dubai for confirmation of where we will stay and also decide on the friendlies", the Stars coach revealed.

Appiah disclosed that the Ghanaian delegation for the draw, led by the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Perry Okudjeto, toured Ghana's base of Ismailia last Saturday to inspect facilities there.

The team included Dr Kofi Amoah, president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee, Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong, chairman of the new Black Stars management committee, and Alex Asante, the acting GFA General Secretary.

The team was scheduled to travel to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates to inspect facilities and confirm the venue for the team's training tour before returning home.

The Stars are scheduled to embark on a three-week training tour from June 1 to June 20 before flying to Egypt to begin the search for the fifth AFCON title against Benin on June 25.

Ghana will play their second Group F game against title holders, Cameroun, on June 29 and climax the group stage with Guinea Bissau on July 2.

Host nation and seven-time champions, the Pharaohs of Egypt, will open the tournament in Cairo on June 21 against Zimbabwe.

Ghana will be hoping to end their 37 years trophy drought in Egypt.