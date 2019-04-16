Drunkards And Weed Smokers Are Running Ghana Football - Abdul Salam

Controversial football administrator and president of New Edubiase United football club, Abdul Salama Yakubu, has said Ghana football is now run by "weed journalists and drunkards".

FIFA has named four members to run the day to day affairs of football activities in the country after airing of the 'Number 12' video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in June last year.

But according to him, the Ghana FA Normalization Committee has left the day to day activities of football into the hands of wrong people.

In an interview with Nimde3 FM Total Sports show, the football administrator reiterated that the Normalization Committee always take instructions from these journalists to govern football in the country, something he [Abdul Salam] finds so disturbing.

Pushed to mention names of the journalists he claimed are weed smokers, he said: "Don't you know that journalist who always takes off his shirt on TV to insult people?".

"He always comes on TV to insult respected well-meaning people in the society.

"We football people will strike soon he added", Mr Yakubu fumed.

Ending his submission he said the six-month extension given to the Normalization Committee is just a waste of time as according to him, he will give them 20% on a scorecard card.

The Committee are expected to leave office on September 30.