GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah Attends CGF Africa Regional Workshop In Tanzania

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Commonwealth Games Federation-Ghana (CGF-Ghana), is currently in Zanzibar, Tanzania, to attend the CGF Africa Regional workshop.

The two-day workshop was organised and funded by the Commonwealth Games Federation.

The workshop, which started on Thursday, April 11, would end on Friday, April 12, was being held under the theme; “Our Collective Journey.”

The event would be officially opened by the President of the CGF, Madam Louise Martin CBE with a discussion on current regional priorities, update from athlete representative, update from Sport Committee Representative and strategic framework and Context.

A presentation on the progress after the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, would be made, as well as outcomes sought from the regional meeting to provide updates and current priorities impacting the regional development strategy made.

Delegates are also expected to deliberate on the CGF Executive Board’s development of Codes, Regulations and Policies. Input received and debate from the region will be considered as part of the drafting process today.

The Codes, Regulations and Policies Development include; Code of Ethics and Conduct, CGA Rights and Obligations as well as the board’s resolutions on Gender Equity.

On the next Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022 Update, delegates will receive information on athlete allocation systems development, progress to date and future planning. A presentation and discussion on progress made by the CGF EB will be discussed.