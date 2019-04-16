Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League – Week 10 Results

The tenth edition of the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League was held on Friday 12th April 2019 at Fadama market station, close to the residence of the national chief imam.

This edition of the league was held in honour of Dr. Sheikh Nuhu Shaributu, the national chief imam.

The bouts on this card were action packed and really pleased the people in attendance. There was translation and commentary being run in Hausa for those who did not understand the Ga Language.

The results of the bouts are as follows:

Mohammed Aryetey of Sea View Gym got a unanimous decision win over Rahman Coffie of Attoh Quarshie Gym.

Africanus Neequaye of Sea View Gym got a split decision win over Akimos Ampiah of Attoh Quarshie.

Samuel Yaw Addo of Attoh Quarshie Gym defeated Bernard Ankrah of Sea View Gym via Knock Out.

Issah Inusah of Attoh Quarshie Gym secured a split decision win over Stephen Akon of Sea View Gym.

Alfred Kotey of Akotoku Academy defeated Eric Asante of CharlesQuarteyBoxingFoundation.

Micheal Nelson of Akotoku Academy obtained a split decision win over Joseph Akai Nettey of CharlesQuarteyBoxingFoundation.

Shakur Samir of Akotoku Academy got a win over Henry Malm of Charles QuarteyBoxingFoundation.

Mohammed Fuseini of CharlesQuarteyBoxingFoundation got a split decision win over Abdul Aziz Seidu of Akotoku Academy.

Abraham Mensah of Seconds Out Gym defeated Michael Abban of PPBA via Split Decision.

Afagbedzi Prosper of Seconds Out Gym got a Walk Over.

Rashid Ampah of PPBA got a Walk Over.

William Attoh of PPBA won via the disqualification of his opponent Abdul Rashid Tagoe of Seconds Out Gym for wearing beard which is against the rules of amateur boxing.

Abdul Wahid Omar of Wisdom Gym got a unanimous decision win over Odartei Lamptey of CSPY.

Abubakar Quartey of Wisdom Gym won his bout against Deh Raphael of CSPY via Knock Out.

Seulemanu Tetteh of Wisdom Gym obtained a split decision win over Abraham Lamptey of CSPY

John Commey of Wisdom Gym got a win against Emmanuel Sackey of CSPY.

The turn out for this event was impressive and the crowd responded well to the action in the ring. They were really grateful for the entertainment provided by the boxers and they reciprocated this gesture by being well behaved and very engaging.