Eliah Dennis Tops At MTN Invitational Golf In Bogoso

Eliah Dennis beat off stiff competition from Yaw Anarf and Foster Korang, overcoming both men by just a point on Saturday to finish top of the podium at the first MTN Invitational golf tournament to take place in Bogoso in the Western Region of Ghana.

Dennis totalled 40 points to emerge, winner of men's group A (handicap 0-9) of the one-day tournament, the first golfing activity MTN is hosting this year. The second spot went to Anarf who edged Korang on countback after both men ended the day on 39 points apiece.

"Congratulations to all the winners at today’s tournament, the organisers as well as the executive and members of the Ankobra Golf and Country Club for opening your doors to us and giving us a good experience here," Mohammed Tiyuniba Mohammed, Acting MTN Regional Senior Manager for South-West Business said in his closing remarks.

"Thank you all for honouring our invitation to play golf with us, it's always a delight engaging valued stakeholders like you on the golf course. It's very important to take time off our busy schedule to engage in an activity that will change our environment and expand our horizon to explore new opportunities," he continued.

Mr. Mohammed added: "As a business, we find the invitational golf engagement very important because through our interactions with you we receive constructive feedback on our services which we take seriously. Indeed the feedback we receive has given us the opportunity to know more about the telecommunications needs and preferences of you as our individual and our corporate stakeholders."

In the event, other winners were Frank Nsor who topped men group B (handicap 10-17) with 42 points, beating Isaac Blanney who had 39 points into second place whilst Moses Eshun finished third on 38.

Men's group C (handicap 18-24) saw Vincent Cardin emerge champion with 34 points, followed by Isaac Addae on 33 points and Martin Cochrane in third with 30.

The ladies' group A division (handicap 0-21) was won by Floria Hurtubise who amassed a total of 38 points as Agnes Adams emerged runner-up on 35 points.

Francisca Ackah was crowned the winner of ladies' group B category (handicap 22-36) with 29 points, beating into second place, Ruby Sandah who totalled 25.

Auxiliary awards went to Foster Korang who shot the longest drive (men) with Rosemond Coggin taking the women's gong in the same category whilst Ben Baah took home the only prize for closest to the pin.