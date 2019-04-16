Korang, Eshun And Agnes Adams Win MTN Invitational Golf Tournament At Bogoso

Foster Korang of the Damang Golf Club, Moses Eshun, Martin Cochrane, and Agnes Adams emerged winners in their respective categories as the maiden edition of the 2019 MTN Invitational Golf tournament teed off at the Ankobra Golf and Country Club on Saturday, April 13.

Foster Korang had to golf really hard to outwit Yaw Anarf and Elliah Dennis in the men’s Group A category.

Isaac Blanney could also not match the strength of Moses Eshun in the men’s Group B category. Martin Cochrane also proved his worth against Isaac Addae in the Group C category.

Meanwhile, Agnes Adams emerged victorious Floria Hurtubiss in the ladies Group A category whereas Ruby Sanoah won the Group B respectfully.

Champions File:

Men [Group A]

Elliah Dennis – 40

Yaw Anarf – 39

Foster Korang – 39

Group B

Frank Nsor – 42

Isaac Blanney – 39

Eshun Moses – 38

Group C

Vincent Cardin – 34

Isaac Addae – 33

Martin Cochrane – 32

Ladies [Group A]

Floria Hurtubiss – 38

Agnes Adams – 35

Ladies [Group B]

Francisca Ackah – 29

Ruby Sanoah – 25

Longest Drive [Men]

Foster Korang

Closest to the pin [Men]

Ben Baah