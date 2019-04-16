Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
16.04.2019 Golf

Korang, Eshun And Agnes Adams Win MTN Invitational Golf Tournament At Bogoso

Sammy Heywood Okine
Sports Korang, Eshun And Agnes Adams Win MTN Invitational Golf Tournament At Bogoso
APR 16, 2019 GOLF

Foster Korang of the Damang Golf Club, Moses Eshun, Martin Cochrane, and Agnes Adams emerged winners in their respective categories as the maiden edition of the 2019 MTN Invitational Golf tournament teed off at the Ankobra Golf and Country Club on Saturday, April 13.

Foster Korang had to golf really hard to outwit Yaw Anarf and Elliah Dennis in the men’s Group A category.

Isaac Blanney could also not match the strength of Moses Eshun in the men’s Group B category. Martin Cochrane also proved his worth against Isaac Addae in the Group C category.

Meanwhile, Agnes Adams emerged victorious Floria Hurtubiss in the ladies Group A category whereas Ruby Sanoah won the Group B respectfully.

Champions File:
Men [Group A]
Elliah Dennis – 40
Yaw Anarf – 39
Foster Korang – 39
Group B
Frank Nsor – 42
Isaac Blanney – 39
Eshun Moses – 38
Group C
Vincent Cardin – 34
Isaac Addae – 33
Martin Cochrane – 32
Ladies [Group A]
Floria Hurtubiss – 38
Agnes Adams – 35
Ladies [Group B]
Francisca Ackah – 29
Ruby Sanoah – 25
Longest Drive [Men]
Foster Korang
Closest to the pin [Men]
Ben Baah

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

1 hour ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line