Ghana To Host Maiden Edition Of Africa Women’s Sports Summit

Ghana’s capital, Accra, will hold the inaugural Africa Women’s Sports Summit on May 15.

The summit, which is a brainchild of International Sports Journalist Juliet Bawuah, will bring together over sixty participants for a day’s session with some of Africa’s leading and respected women sports Journalists as well as notable names in the African and Ghanaian media, corporate and sports landscape who have shuttered the glass-ceiling in the areas they operate.

This event will be held under the theme: “Take Your Place”, which will highlight and trigger conversations about empowering young female sport Journalists and upcoming talents to lead and impact their communities.

The maiden edition will focus on Sports Journalism and the window of opportunities available to women. It is open to aspiring and established women sports Journalists, who will learn from and interact with speakers from across Africa.

The Pan-African event will take stock of the gains made so far by African women in sports, and offer a clear path to fill the gaps while taking leadership roles for the future.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Juliet Bawuah, Founder of the Africa Women’s Sports expressed her excitements, saying: “There has never been a better time to organize this event than now, and we are thrilled about the opportunities that exist. This year, we are not only asking people especially women to take their place; we are exposing them to prospects that hitherto, they saw as impossible to reach.”

She added: “We have carefully selected our speakers so that participants will get to benefit from a rich pool of knowledge. Our speakers which feature some of the big names in Ghana, South Africa and Uganda are enthused to share the skills and expertise they have acquired over the years and also be part of creating an environment where more women will be at the forefront of an ever-changing sports ecosystem.”

The 2019 #AWSportsSummit is supported by Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel, Dr. Bates Solutions and Stimuluz.

Registration for this year’s event is free.

ABOUT THE AFRICA WOMEN’S SPORTS SUMMIT

Founded in 2018, the Africa Women’s Sports Summit is an initiative of Sports Journalist, Juliet Bawuah.

The event seeks to present a platform for mentorship, and greater female inclusion in the African sports ecosystem while working towards creating conditions that go a long way to help the African woman in sports attain career goals.