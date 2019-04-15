MAMEDIA 2019 Easter Walk/Blood Donation attracts corporate support

The second edition of the Mamedia Ventures Easter Walk and Blood Donation exercise, scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, April 20, 2019 has attracted more corporate support.

The walk, which is follow up of the last year's successful maiden event, is in collaboration with the Ashanti Regional Blood Bank, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, KMA, The National Youth Authority, NYA and the Ashanti Regional Police/MTTU.

Nii Maale-Adsei, the Managing Director of Mamedia Ventures, organisers of the event said the event dubbed ''Walk For Life -Kumasi'', had received sponsorship from MTN Ghana Foundation, SIC Insurance Company Limited, M&G Pharmaceuticals and Healthilife Beverages.

According to him, Graphic Communications Group, Ever Pure Company Limited, Century Drinking Water and the Sports Hotel have also joined the list of sponsors for the event.

He expressed gratitude to the corporate organizations for their kind gesture, adding that, he was hopeful the walk would help inculcate the habit of regular exercising among the people of the Ashanti Regional capital.

He said the Easter time festivities were appropriate time to organise the walk due to the number of people expected to travel across the country and the world to Kumasi and added that the blood donation would go a long way to save lives.

“Jesus Christ shed his blood around this time to save mankind. Why can't we also donate a pint of blood to save lives '' Nii Maale said.

Some of the organizations who have confirmed their participation in this program are NABCO, NYA, NSS, Daddy Lumba Fun Club and the Northern Sector National Supporters Union.

The rest are the Komfo Anokye Nursing and Midwives Training College, Kumasi Technical University and the Social and Floating Keep Fit Clubs.

He said, they will unveil a big national celebrity as the Brand Ambassador for the event in the coming days preceding the event.

