Man United Attackers Can Threaten Barcelona At Camp Nou - Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United have the attacking players to frighten Barcelona at Camp Nou.

United are looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, and the manager insists the Spanish giants will be wary of facing Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba with a place in the Champions League semifinals on the line Tuesday.

"You look at the quality of those players and that gives us a threat," said Solskjaer, who scored a Champions League winner at Camp Nou in 1999.

"We carry a goal threat and of course what we did against PSG as a team must give everyone a huge confidence boost."

Barcelona are heavy favourites to go through, having lost only once at home all season. But United have already upset the odds with unlikely victories at Juventus and PSG, and Solskjaer believes his team can make it a hat trick.

"We will use the PSG [match], we will use the Juventus away," said Solskjaer.

"We have beaten some good teams away from home this year, and played against some great players."

Nemanja Matic and Alexis Sanchez are set to travel with the squad Monday and could feature, but Ander Herrera is likely to miss out as he continues his recovery from injury.

Luke Shaw is suspended but Ashley Young will be available again after serving a one-game domestic ban against West Ham.

"Champions League quarterfinal is just beautiful, we just have to enjoy it, give our best and trust ourselves," said Pogba, who scored two penalties in the narrow 2-1 win over West Ham on Saturday.

"That is why we play football, to play against those teams, to play those games.

"The game is not done. It's not closed.

"I know it's Barcelona, we're playing in their home but it's never closed. It's still 90 minutes. The first half is gone, now it's the second half."