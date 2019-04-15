AFCON 2019: George Afriyie Expects Ghana To Easily Progress From Group F

Former GFA Vice President - George Afriyie

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, Mr. George Afriyie says he expects the Black Stars to comfortably progress from their group stage at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be hosted by Egypt.

The official draw for the prestigious tournament was hosted last Friday, April 12, 2019, in Cairo where Ghana was pitted into Group F together with defending champions Cameroon, Benin, and Guinea Bissau.

Whiles head Coach James Akwesi Appiah has described the group as a tricky one, George Afriyie believes the Black Stars must easily sail through the group and make it to the knockout phase.

According to him, the four-time AFCON winners have the edge over their group opponents in terms of experience and pedigree. Hence they should have no problems dispatching them when the tournament comes around later in June.

“It is very manageable and I think that if you really want to win AFCON you need to go out of this group very easily. With our pedigree in the AFCON, I don’t think Benin or Guinea Bissau, countries that have not even won a match in the AFCON, so it will be difficult for them”, George Afriyie said in an interview with Joy FM.

He added “That is not to disrespect them or underrate them but the truth is that football nation like Ghana, irrespective of the absence of we winning in recent times, still it’s not enough justification to say that yes these teams can stop us. I strongly believe that we will go out of this group”.

The tournament will be held from 21 June to 19 July 2019. Ghana is expected to play its opening match against Benin on June 25, 2019.