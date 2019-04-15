Abdul Fatawu Scores Again To Salvage Important Point For Kotoko

Zone A top scorer of the ongoing Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition, Abdul Fatawu Safui scored in Kotoko’s away draw with Bechem United to salvage an important point for the Porcupine Warriors.

The player who is now being deployed in the number 9 position by head coach Charles Kwablah Akonnor in the absence of Sogne Yacouba put up another fine performance to earn his side an important point in their 1-1 draw with Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour Park.

The home side ended the first half with a goal up courtesy a strike from Kwadwo Owusu Achiaw. After the break, they tried to contain the pressure from Kotoko but their struggles in the Special Competition was exposed when they conceded a penalty late in the match.

In-form Abdul Fatawu Safui made no mistakes as he stepped up and expertly converted the penalty to restore parity to the game. All efforts by both sides to get the winning goal proved futile as the referee blew the whistle at the end of the 90 minutes.

Safui has now taken his goal tally to 5 as he remains on top of the goalscoring charts in Zone B of the Special Competition. Surprisingly, all his goals have come in his last three matches for the Porcupine Warriors.

The player is being tipped to score more goals in their subsequent matches looking at the kind of form he is in.