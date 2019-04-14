Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
14.04.2019 Football News

Salah Screamer Downs Chelsea And Keeps Liverpool Ahead Of City

Wires
Sports Salah Screamer Downs Chelsea And Keeps Liverpool Ahead Of City
APR 14, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Mohamed Salah scored one of the best goals of the Premier League season as Liverpool overcame Chelsea to retake top spot from Manchester City.

There had been few clear chances in the match until Sadio Mane headed home in the 51st minute following a slick move.

Two minutes later Anfield erupted again when Salah fired a 25-yard angled effort into the top right corner.

Eden Hazard twice went close for the Blues, first with a shot that hit the post and another saved by Alisson.

Earlier, City beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park to briefly lead the Reds by one point.

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

1 hour ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line