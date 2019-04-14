NBA: Curry Becomes All-Time Leader In Postseason 3s

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is now the NBA's all-time leader in postseason 3-pointers.

The sharp-shooting point guard passed Ray Allen on that list on Saturday during the Warriors' 121-104 Game 1 win over the LA Clippers at Oracle Arena.

Curry entered the game seven 3-pointers behind Allen, but the two-time NBA MVP topped Allen in the third quarter, when he sank his eighth 3-pointer of the game, giving him 386 postseason treys.

"That's pretty special. I mean, I always talk about longevity and the all-time great shooters. Ray Allen, Reggie Miller -- anytime we can pass them in the record books, it's pretty special," Curry said after the game. "I shot a lot of [3-pointers], so I got to make a lot of them."

The Warriors' Kevin Durant and the Clippers' Patrick Beverley were ejected in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's game.

Allen racked up those 3s over the course of an 18-year career with 11 playoff appearances. It took Curry only 10 seasons and seven trips to the playoffs to break the record.

"That's remarkable, given that he's kind of right in his prime," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "He's got a lot of years left."

Said Warriors forward Draymond Green, "I don't think there's much argument when anyone says he's the greatest shooter of all time. I don't know if you can find many people to argue that."

Curry was recognized during a timeout and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

"You know, I was telling my coaching staff, I still think Steph Curry is one of the most underrated players in the NBA," Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said. "I don't even know how that happens, but he is. He's taken for granted, and all I know is when he's on the floor, he is a handful, and he makes them better in so many ways. He was one of the best rebounders today. He just does everything. He's a great player."

Curry finished the night with 38 points, eight made 3s, seven assists and a career-high 15 rebounds.

"The way I play, the shots I take, obviously have confidence every time you rise up, but to be in the same category and to pass a guy like Ray Allen and all the iconic moments he's had in playoff games and Finals games and all that type of stuff, it's pretty surreal," Curry said.

"So [I'm] definitely honored and grateful for those opportunities. I always joke, though: I shoot a lot of 3s. I'd better make a lot of them."