AFCON 2019: Black Stars To Camp In Abu Dhabi

The Black Stars of Ghana will hold a training camp in Abu Dhabi, UAE ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Abu Dhabi has similar weather condition like Egypt in the summer and also provides excellent training facilities.

The African football powerhouse trained there ahead of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations finals in South Africa.

Deputy Sports Minister Perry Okudzeto announced this after Friday's draw in Cairo.

''Tomorrow [Saturday] we head out to Ismailia to look at the facilities that are available to our teams. From Ismailia, we come back to Cairo. We are going to go off to Abu Dhabi as well to finish our arrangements for camp and then head back to Accra,” Okudzeto told Joy Sports in Cairo.

The Black Stars will be based in Ismailia where they will play two matches and then drive to Suez for their final group game.

Ghana will face defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F at the tournament this June.