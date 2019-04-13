Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa's Economic Woes?...
KP Boateng Makes Barcelona Full Debut In Stalemate With Huesca

Kevin-Prince Boateng made his full debut for FC Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday in a stalemate with SD Huesca at the Estadio El Alcoraz.

The Ghanaian forward was rewarded with a place in the Catalans squad that shared spoils with SD Huesca after Coach Ernesto Valverde opted to rest his notable players for the UEFA Champions League second league clash against Manchester United at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Coach Valverde decided to rest Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Luiz Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic.

The 31-year-old lasted for the entire duration of the game.

Boateng has made only three La Liga appearances for FC Barcelona since joining them on loan from Italian club US Sassuolo.

