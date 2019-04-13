Caf Appoints Moroccan Hajji Mouad As New General Secretary

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has appointed Moroccan Hajji Mouad as its new General Secretary.

He replaces Egyptian Amr Fahmy who was dismissed from the position last week.

Caf's Executive Committee made its decision in Cairo on Thursday ahead of the draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Caf's president Ahmad confirmed on Friday that the new appointment had been made.

"We had a reconvening of the Executive Committee," Ahmad told reporters.

"It resulted in some fairly important points, including the nomination of Caf's new General Secretary, Hajji Mouad," Ahmad said.

Mouad was appointed as Caf's general coordinator role earlier this year and takes over as Caf's General Secretary from Fahmy, who was appointed in November 2017 as he followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

Fahmy's grandfather Mourad served as General Secretary of African football's governing body from 1961-1982.

Mourad was replaced by his son Mustapha, who held the post until 2010 before being appointed as the director of competitions at Fifa.