Two Pogba Penalties Give Man Utd Laboured Win Over West Ham

Manchester United needed two Paul Pogba penalties to return to winning ways with a laboured victory over West Ham at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman converted after Robert Snodgrass was deemed to have fouled Juan Mata in the first half and when Ryan Fredericks brought down Anthony Martial in the 80th minute.

But West Ham were the better side for large parts of the contest.

They should have taken the lead in the ninth minute when Felipe Anderson's effort was incorrectly ruled out for offside before the Brazilian deservedly equalised shortly after half-time by converting Manuel Lanzini's cross at the back post.

With the score at 1-1, Michail Antonio smashed a shot from the edge of the box off the crossbar and had a header excellently saved by David de Gea.

The win sees United, who had lost their last two games, climb to fifth, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who play Liverpool on Sunday.