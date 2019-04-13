Modern Ghana logo

13.04.2019 Football News

Juventus Title Celebrations Put On Ice After Shock Defeat To SPAL

APR 13, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Juventus missed the chance to clinch an eighth consecutive Serie A title on Saturday as SPAL surprised them by coming from behind to win 2-1 at the Stadio Paolo Mazza.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side knew a draw would be enough to wrap up the championship with six rounds remaining and took the lead in the first half through Moise Kean.

However, the home side fought back after the break as goals from Kevin Bonifazi and Sergio Floccari secured their first win against the Italian champions since February 1957.

The Turin club can still be named champions this weekend if second-placed Napoli fail to win away to rock-bottom Chievo on Sunday.

It was Juventus’s second defeat of the league season and they remain 20 points clear of Napoli, while SPAL have risen to 13th place on 35 points, seven clear of the relegation zone.

