CAF 'Sacks' General Secretary Amr Fahmy

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has dismissed Egyptian Amr Fahmy from his role as general secretary, BBC Sport Africa understands.

Caf's Executive Committee made its decision in Cairo on Thursday ahead of the draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The reason for the dismissal is unclear as Caf has yet to comment.

Fahmy was appointed in November 2017 as he followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

Fahmy's grandfather Mourad served as general secretary of African football's governing body from 1961-1982.

Mourad was replaced by his son Mustapha, who held the post until 2010 before being appointed as the director of competitions at Fifa.

Morocco's Mouad Hajji, who was appointed as Caf's general coordinator role earlier this year, is being tipped to replace Fahmy.

On Friday, the 24 finalists at this year's Nations Cup will discover who they will play when the tournament gets underway in June.

The draw will take place at 1800 GMT.