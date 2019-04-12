Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
12.04.2019 CAF Confederation Cup

CAF 'Sacks' General Secretary Amr Fahmy

BBC
CAF 'Sacks' General Secretary Amr Fahmy

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has dismissed Egyptian Amr Fahmy from his role as general secretary, BBC Sport Africa understands.

Caf's Executive Committee made its decision in Cairo on Thursday ahead of the draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The reason for the dismissal is unclear as Caf has yet to comment.

Fahmy was appointed in November 2017 as he followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

Fahmy's grandfather Mourad served as general secretary of African football's governing body from 1961-1982.

Mourad was replaced by his son Mustapha, who held the post until 2010 before being appointed as the director of competitions at Fifa.

Morocco's Mouad Hajji, who was appointed as Caf's general coordinator role earlier this year, is being tipped to replace Fahmy.

On Friday, the 24 finalists at this year's Nations Cup will discover who they will play when the tournament gets underway in June.

The draw will take place at 1800 GMT.

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

54 minutes ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line