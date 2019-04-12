Costa's Punishment Is Very Severe, I Hope It Gets Reduced - Partey

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey beleives Diego Costa's eight-match ban is too severe.

The former Chelsea forward has been slapped with an eight-match ban after he attacked a referee in Atletico Madrid clash with FC Barcelona at Camp Nou last weekend.

However, the 25-year-old who has enjoyed a scintillating campaign with Madrid based club believes the punishment on his teammates is severe and hopes it reduce.

"I just heard about the ban, I think it's too severe," Partey explained. "I hope they discuss it and reduce the ban.

"Everything depends on the occasion and everyone has their own way of doing things, maybe he hasn't done the right thing but I think it's too much."

Diego Costa's ban leaves Diego Simeone with only Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata and Nikola Kalinic in attack.