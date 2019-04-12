The Normalization Committee Has Done Just 37% Of The Job So Far -- Kwadwo Baah Agyemang

Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has said the FIFA appointed Normalization Committee has done nothing in fulfilling its appointed mandate.

The Normalization Committee had their six month appointment tenure extended after they failed to achieve their mandate within that period.

According to Baah Agyemang, the Normalization Committee has done nothing so far.

"Normalization did absolutely nothing in their first six months," Agyemang told Atinka FM

"Changes were made in the committee composition and yet still they are slow in delivering their mandate. I can only give them 37% of the job done so far."

The mandate of the Normalization Committee are:

-To run the Ghana Football association's daily affairs

- To review the GFA statutes

- To organise and conduct elections for the appointment of GFA executive committee members